WEED Inc. Acquires Hempirical Genetics, With Over 250 Proprietary Cannabis & Hemp Strains For $750K

WEED, Inc. BUDZ a global cannabis & hemp bioresearch company based in the USA, focused on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human and animal diseases, acquired 100% of Hempirical Genetics, LLC, for 2 million shares of common stock valued at $.25 per share and $250,000 in cash over 4 years. One million shares and $10,000 was paid on signing this agreement.

Glenn E. Martin, WEED, Inc.'s CEO stated, "Our teams in USA, Australia and Israel are excited that a pipeline of Original "Landrace" strains from the 1970s' can now be moved into clinical trials and product development for the global market. WEED now has over 15 "PURE" original, pristine, F-1 grade cannabis strains today, including, Panama Red, Acapulco Gold, Red Bud Colombian & Santa Marta Gold. Our newly acquired inventory includes over 30 CBD & CBG strains as WEED believes that multiple combinations of precise cannabinoid strains will create the entourage effect to achieve the medical outcome desired. Eventually, WEED plans to bring our unique desired strains to the Adult Use markets once the "Law of the Land" brings back the Freedoms lost 70+ years ago."

Jeffery Miller, the previous owner of Hempirical Genetics, will lead the charge in strain & product development as HEMP BioScience's new CEO. Martin continued, "I've known Jeff for a half a century. His horticulture skills and dedication the Cannabaceae plant cannot be duplicated. I'm extremely proud to have my old friend and his team, (whose strains WEED bought in the acquisition), which we believe will bring year-over-year success to the benefit of WEED's shareholders."

Miller stated, "I've known Glenn Martin for 50+ years and honored to take the helm of HEMP BioSciences to buildout our genetic studies. My goal is to bring the strongest, highest quality THC and hemp products to market at affordable prices. "Double the quality, half the price" should be the mantra for the cannabis industry, while creating diversity & equality to the cannabis sector. Our Veterans have been highly overlooked, and I look to develop vet programs at low or no cost, which I know is a priority of Glenn and mine."

