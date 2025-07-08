July 8, 2025 8:09 AM 1 min read

This Core Scientific Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Downgrades For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Kevin Dede downgraded the rating for Core Scientific, Inc. CORZ from Buy to Neutral. Core Scientific shares closed at $14.83 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst Surinder Thind downgraded WNS (Holdings) Limited WNS from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $80 to $76.5. WNS shares closed at $74.70 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays analyst Terry Ma downgraded the rating for BrightSpire Capital, Inc. BRSP from Equal-Weight to Underweight and slashed the price target from $7 to $5. BrightSpire Capital shares closed at $5.12 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

