July 8, 2025 8:53 AM 2 min read

This Circle Internet Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bearish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • WestPark Capital analyst Casey Ryan initiated coverage on Data I/O Corporation DAIO with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $5.22. Data I/O shares closed at $3.17 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Colliers Securities analyst Barry Oxford initiated coverage on Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. BHM with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $15. Bluerock Homes Trust shares closed at $13.17 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Ladenburg Thalmann analyst Kevin DeGeeter initiated coverage on NovoCure Limited NVCR with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $30. NovoCure shares closed at $16.89 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev initiated coverage on Circle Internet Group CRCL with an Underperform rating and announced a price target of $85. Circle Internet Group shares closed at $207.46 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Stephens & Co. analyst Jeff Lick initiated coverage on Copart, Inc. CPRT with an Equal-Weight rating and announced a price target of $50. Copart shares closed at $48.83 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying DAIO stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
BHM Logo
BHMBluerock Homes Trust Inc
$13.17-%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
62.48
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BRSP Logo
BRSPBrightSpire Capital Inc
$5.03-1.76%
CPRT Logo
CPRTCopart Inc
$48.990.32%
CRCL Logo
CRCLCircle Internet Group Inc
$199.32-3.92%
DAIO Logo
DAIOData I/O Corp
$3.12-1.58%
NVCR Logo
NVCRNovoCure Ltd
$17.232.01%
OSCR Logo
OSCROscar Health Inc
$17.121.84%
VOYG Logo
VOYGVoyager Technologies Inc
$39.902.31%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved