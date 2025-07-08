This Circle Internet Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bearish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- WestPark Capital analyst Casey Ryan initiated coverage on Data I/O Corporation DAIO with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $5.22. Data I/O shares closed at $3.17 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Colliers Securities analyst Barry Oxford initiated coverage on Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. BHM with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $15. Bluerock Homes Trust shares closed at $13.17 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Ladenburg Thalmann analyst Kevin DeGeeter initiated coverage on NovoCure Limited NVCR with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $30. NovoCure shares closed at $16.89 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev initiated coverage on Circle Internet Group CRCL with an Underperform rating and announced a price target of $85. Circle Internet Group shares closed at $207.46 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stephens & Co. analyst Jeff Lick initiated coverage on Copart, Inc. CPRT with an Equal-Weight rating and announced a price target of $50. Copart shares closed at $48.83 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying DAIO stock? Here's what analysts think:
