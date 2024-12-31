Brenmiller Energy Shares Surge On Advancing Project For Heineken-Backed Tempo Beverages

Brenmiller Energy Ltd BNRG shares are trading higher after the company disclosed that it has selected and signed a contractor to lead the implementation and construction phase of its flagship project for Tempo Beverages.

Tempo, partially owned by Heineken International B.V., is one of Israel’s largest beverage producers and distributors.

The contractor will oversee the construction and installation of Tempo’s bGen TES system, ensuring compliance with safety standards, providing supervision and reporting, and coordinating with Brenmiller to stay on schedule.

Brenmiller is replacing Tempo’s fossil fuel boilers with a 32 MWh bGen thermal energy storage system.

This transition from heavy fuel oil to electricity is expected to reduce carbon emissions by over 6,200 tons annually and save Tempo approximately $7.5 million over 15 years.

Brenmiller is finalizing the manufacturing of the bGen components, which are expected to be shipped for on-site assembly starting in mid-January 2025.

Once operational, Brenmiller’s bGen ZERO TES system will replace Tempo’s fossil fuel boilers, becoming the primary heat source for the beverage processor.

Avi Brenmiller, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Brenmiller Energy, said, “We’re pleased to share that manufacturing is nearing completion and that we’re on track to deliver on our promises to our customer, Tempo.”

This week, Brenmiller Energy disclosed that its bGen ZERO thermal energy storage system has been selected for a clean energy project in Spain, developed by REBI.

Price Action: BNRG shares are up 16.9% at $1.181 at the last check Tuesday.

Read Next: