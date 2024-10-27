Asset Scramble: Body & Mind Secures $2.3M To Drive Cannabis Growth In Illinois And New Jersey

Body and Mind Inc. BAMM, BMMJ, a multi-state cannabis company, announced a new credit facility with Bengal Catalyst Fund, LP, securing up to $2.3 million to support its U.S. expansion efforts. The financing aims to help Body and Mind build out key dispensary projects in Illinois and New Jersey, while also allowing the company to focus on optimizing its asset base and enhancing shareholder value.

"The credit facility agreement gives the company flexibility to accomplish its near-term objectives of rationalizing its asset base and protecting shareholder value, which includes supporting the development of its in-process dispensary projects in Illinois and New Jersey," stated Michael Mills, CEO of Body and Mind. "Additionally, when we sold our Ohio dispensary, we negotiated a US$2.5 million contingent payment should a second retail license be awarded and subsequently opened."

Credit Facility Terms

The new credit facility from Bengal Catalyst Fund carries an 18% annual interest rate and is available for up to one year with a maturity date of two years from the first draw. Body and Mind has also amended its existing convertible debentures with Bengal and related funds, adjusting the interest rate to 15%, paid half in cash and half in kind.

Previously unsecured, these debentures are now secured alongside the new credit facility, giving Bengal priority on any repayment.

Regulatory And Financial Context

As a related party transaction under Multilateral Instrument 61-101, the company secured exemptions from formal valuation and minority approval. Body and Mind's independent board members unanimously supported the transaction, deeming it essential for the company's financial position and future growth strategy in the competitive U.S. cannabis market.

