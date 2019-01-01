QQQ
BlueScope is an Australian-based steelmaking firm with five steel related business units. The Australian Steel Products segment predominantly specialises in a range of high-value coated and painted flat steel products for the Australian domestic market. North Star is the group's U.S. mini-mill specialising in the production of hot rolled coil for the U.S. construction and automotive sectors. Building Products Asia and North America comprise operations across Southeast Asia, China, India, and the U.S. West Coast involved in in metal-coating, painting, and roll-forming. New Zealand Steel and the Pacific Islands business has steel operations across New Zealand, Fiji, New Caledonia, and Vanuatu. The Buildings North America segment specialises in non-residential building solutions.

BlueScope Steel Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BlueScope Steel (BLSFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BlueScope Steel (OTCPK: BLSFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are BlueScope Steel's (BLSFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BlueScope Steel.

Q

What is the target price for BlueScope Steel (BLSFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BlueScope Steel

Q

Current Stock Price for BlueScope Steel (BLSFF)?

A

The stock price for BlueScope Steel (OTCPK: BLSFF) is $14.07 last updated Wed Feb 02 2022 17:59:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BlueScope Steel (BLSFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BlueScope Steel.

Q

When is BlueScope Steel (OTCPK:BLSFF) reporting earnings?

A

BlueScope Steel does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BlueScope Steel (BLSFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BlueScope Steel.

Q

What sector and industry does BlueScope Steel (BLSFF) operate in?

A

BlueScope Steel is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.