BlueScope is an Australian-based steelmaking firm with five steel related business units. The Australian Steel Products segment predominantly specialises in a range of high-value coated and painted flat steel products for the Australian domestic market. North Star is the group's U.S. mini-mill specialising in the production of hot rolled coil for the U.S. construction and automotive sectors. Building Products Asia and North America comprise operations across Southeast Asia, China, India, and the U.S. West Coast involved in in metal-coating, painting, and roll-forming. New Zealand Steel and the Pacific Islands business has steel operations across New Zealand, Fiji, New Caledonia, and Vanuatu. The Buildings North America segment specialises in non-residential building solutions.