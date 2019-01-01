ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
BlueScope Steel
(OTCPK:BLSFF)
12.83
00
At close: May 25
14.0011
1.1711[9.13%]
After Hours: 9:01AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low11.78 - 18.43
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 479.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.4K
Mkt Cap6.2B
P/E3.65
50d Avg. Price13.42
Div / Yield0.37/2.89%
Payout Ratio6.26
EPS-
Total Float-

BlueScope Steel (OTC:BLSFF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

BlueScope Steel reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of BlueScope Steel using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

BlueScope Steel Questions & Answers

Q
When is BlueScope Steel (OTCPK:BLSFF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for BlueScope Steel

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for BlueScope Steel (OTCPK:BLSFF)?
A

There are no earnings for BlueScope Steel

Q
What were BlueScope Steel’s (OTCPK:BLSFF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for BlueScope Steel

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.