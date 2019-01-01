QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
BKF Capital Group Inc operates in the investment advisory and asset management business. The company is seeking to arrange for a merger, acquisition, business combination, or other arrangements by and between the company and a viable operating entity.

BKF Capital Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BKF Capital Group (BKFG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BKF Capital Group (OTCPK: BKFG) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are BKF Capital Group's (BKFG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BKF Capital Group.

Q

What is the target price for BKF Capital Group (BKFG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BKF Capital Group

Q

Current Stock Price for BKF Capital Group (BKFG)?

A

The stock price for BKF Capital Group (OTCPK: BKFG) is $12 last updated Fri Dec 04 2020 19:30:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BKF Capital Group (BKFG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 22, 2008 to stockholders of record on July 23, 2008.

Q

When is BKF Capital Group (OTCPK:BKFG) reporting earnings?

A

BKF Capital Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BKF Capital Group (BKFG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BKF Capital Group.

Q

What sector and industry does BKF Capital Group (BKFG) operate in?

A

BKF Capital Group is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.