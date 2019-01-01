ñol

BKF Capital Group
(OTCPK:BKFG)
14.00
00
At close: Mar 2
12.00
-2.00[-14.29%]
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
15 minutes delayed

BKF Capital Group (OTC:BKFG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

BKF Capital Group reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$263K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of BKF Capital Group using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

BKF Capital Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is BKF Capital Group (OTCPK:BKFG) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for BKF Capital Group

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for BKF Capital Group (OTCPK:BKFG)?
A

There are no earnings for BKF Capital Group

Q
What were BKF Capital Group’s (OTCPK:BKFG) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for BKF Capital Group

