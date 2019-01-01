Bank of Cyprus Holdings PLC is a provider of banking, financial and insurance services. The bank provides various financial and banking services including retail and commercial banking, finance, factoring, investment banking, brokerage, fund management, private banking, life, and general insurance. It operates more than 120 branches spread across Cyprus, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It also provides corporate services which include corporate finance advisory, project finance, mergers & acquisitions, loan syndication, cash management, among others.