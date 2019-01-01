ñol

Bank of Cyprus Holdings
(OTCPK:BKCYF)
1.1354
00
At close: Dec 15
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0 - 1.4
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 446.1M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap506.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.05
Total Float-

Bank of Cyprus Holdings (OTC:BKCYF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Bank of Cyprus Holdings

No Data

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Bank of Cyprus Holdings (BKCYF)?
A

There is no price target for Bank of Cyprus Holdings

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Bank of Cyprus Holdings (BKCYF)?
A

There is no analyst for Bank of Cyprus Holdings

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Bank of Cyprus Holdings (BKCYF)?
A

There is no next analyst rating for Bank of Cyprus Holdings

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Bank of Cyprus Holdings (BKCYF) correct?
A

There is no next analyst rating for Bank of Cyprus Holdings

