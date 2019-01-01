ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Bird Construction
(OTCPK:BIRDF)
6.54
0.17[2.67%]
Last update: 2:01PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low6.45 - 6.55
52 Week High/Low6.12 - 8.51
Open / Close6.45 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 53.7M
Vol / Avg.3.8K / 0.6K
Mkt Cap351.2M
P/E10.31
50d Avg. Price6.89
Div / Yield0.31/4.86%
Payout Ratio28.8
EPS0.12
Total Float-

Bird Construction (OTC:BIRDF), Dividends

Bird Construction issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Bird Construction generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.15%

Annual Dividend

$0.24

Last Dividend

Oct 31, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Bird Construction Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Bird Construction (BIRDF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bird Construction. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.02 on November 20, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Bird Construction (BIRDF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bird Construction (BIRDF). The last dividend payout was on November 20, 2018 and was $0.02

Q
How much per share is the next Bird Construction (BIRDF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bird Construction (BIRDF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.02 on November 20, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Bird Construction (OTCPK:BIRDF)?
A

Bird Construction has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Bird Construction (BIRDF) was $0.02 and was paid out next on November 20, 2018.

Browse dividends on all stocks.