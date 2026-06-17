Major U.S. stock indexes closed lower on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipping 0.98% to 51,942.55. The S&P 500 dropped 1.21% to 7,420.10, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.35% to 26,021.65.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Smartbird’s stock soared by 39.09%, closing at $5.48. The stock reached an intraday high of $6.90 and a low of $3.84. Over the past year, it has fluctuated between $24.31 and $2.15. The stock rose 2.2% to $5.60 in after-hours trading.

The company, previously known as Allbirds, announced a strategic shift towards artificial intelligence infrastructure. Smartbird appointed Nadia Carlsten as its new president and CEO, succeeding Joe Vernachio.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS)

Nebius saw a 5.96% increase, closing at $280.91. The stock hit a high of $297.93 and a low of $264.29 during the day, with a 52-week range of $297.93 to $43.89. The shares gained 3.59% to $291 in extended trading.

The Amsterdam-based AI cloud company completed its acquisition of Eigen AI, a firm specializing in model optimization. This acquisition, announced on May 1, was finalized on June 10.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM)

IceCure’s stock skyrocketed by 200.47%, closing at $6.4. It reached an intraday high of $9.54 and a low of $3.60. The stock’s 52-week range is between $42 and $2.17. The shares dropped 4.38% to $6.12 in the after-hours session.

The company reported a 70% increase in its ProSense breast cancer cryoablation system install base in the U.S. following FDA marketing authorization. This growth reflects rising demand and expansion across major U.S. cities.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood’s stock rose by 8.78%, closing at $105.20. It reached a high of $110.73 and a low of $95.76. Over the past year, the stock has ranged from $153.86 to $63.52. The shares rose 1.05% to $106.30 in extended trading.

Robinhood shares rose after Argus Research maintained a Buy rating and raised its price target to $110, adding to a series of bullish analyst revisions. The company also reported record month-to-date trading volumes in equities, options and prediction markets during June, signaling strong customer activity.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Meta’s stock fell by 5.44%, closing at $567.58. The stock’s intraday high was $593.81, with a low of $566.19. Its 52-week range is between $796.25 and $520.26. In the after-hours trading, the stock rose 1.23% to $574.46.

Concerns were recently raised about the company’s reliance on human users in the evolving AI landscape. Garg, a founder who rejected OpenAI, highlighted the potential vulnerability of companies like Meta in the AI agent era.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Robinhood stock has a Momentum score in the 54th percentile and a Value score in the 12th percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.



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