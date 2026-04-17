Why Is Allbirds Stock Surging On Friday?

Nasdaq futures are up 0.32% while S&P 500 futures have gained 0.36%.

• Allbirds stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. Why are BIRD shares rallying?

NewBird AI and Financing Details

The company signed a definitive agreement for a $50 million convertible financing facility. This supports a rebrand to NewBird AI. The firm will focus on GPU-as-a-Service and AI-native cloud solutions. This shift follows the sale of footwear assets to American Exchange Group.

Short Interest Creates Squeeze Potential

Short interest in Allbirds rose recently. It increased from 961,460 to 1.04 million shares. Currently, 21.37% of the company’s public float is held short. Based on average volume, it would take 4.17 days for short sellers to cover.

Governance Catalysts and Dividends

A special shareholder meeting is expected on May 18. Investors must approve the financing facility conversion. The company also floated a potential special dividend. This is tied to the asset sale for long-term holders.

Technical Analysis

Allbirds is sitting well above the middle of its 52-week range after rebounding sharply off the March swing low, which keeps the trend conversation front-and-center.

The stock is trading 188.1% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 195.2% above its 100-day SMA.

The moving average backdrop is mixed under the hood: the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA (bullish), but the death cross in October 2025, 50-day below the 200-day.

Over the past 12 months, the stock was up 119.08% with the 52-week high at $24.31 and the 52-week low at $2.15.

Key Resistance : $12.50

: $12.50 Key Support: $10

BIRD Stock Price Activity: Allbirds shares were up 6.78% at $11.65 at publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo Courtesy: Ritu Manoj Jethani on Shutterstock.com