Smartbird Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BIRD) stock saw a sharp surge in its momentum score, jumping from 9.74 to 73.20 on a week-over-week basis.

A momentum score is a metric that tracks the strength of a stock’s price trend by analyzing recent price movements and trading volume, helping indicate how strongly the stock is currently trending.

Smartbird Rebrands From Allbirds In AI Pivot

Last week, Allbirds renamed itself Smartbird and appointed former Amazon executive Nadia Carlsten as CEO as it completed its shift from footwear retail to an AI infrastructure business, sending shares up more than 30%, reported Reuters.

The company had earlier announced a move into cloud computing and AI services, which helped drive a strong rally in its stock.

Carlsten, who brought experience from Amazon Web Services, SandboxAQ, and DCAI, said the company was positioned to capture a major infrastructure opportunity.

"With a differentiated strategy, significant capital, and the opportunity to build an exceptional team, we are uniquely positioned to capitalize on one of the most significant infrastructure opportunities of the next decade," she said.

The company expanded its convertible financing agreement to $100 million from $50 million to support GPU purchases.

Smartbird said it aimed to offer AI infrastructure as a managed service, reduce upfront hardware costs for customers, and was in early talks with potential clients while building its first computing clusters.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings showed a detailed breakdown of Smartbird Inc.’s price structure, indicating that its medium-term trend turned positive, while both its short-term and long-term trends remained negative, according to the latest data.

Smartbird Stock Surges After AI Pivot

Journalist Joe Weisenthal added that the stock had surged nearly 60% after the rebrand and leadership changes, as the former shoe company repositioned itself as an AI and data center-focused business.

Separately, Sapte said they would consider buying $BIRD if its dividend yield remained attractive at 9.85% with a 65% payout ratio, describing it as an appealing investment opportunity.

Price Action

Smartbird closed at $5.12 on Tuesday, down 7.08%, with pre-market trading up 4.88% on Wednesday at the time of writing.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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