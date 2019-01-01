Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE:BIPC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure
Brookfield Infrastructure Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC) was reported by Wells Fargo on October 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $70.00 expecting BIPC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.04% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC) was provided by Wells Fargo, and Brookfield Infrastructure maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Brookfield Infrastructure, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Brookfield Infrastructure was filed on October 13, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 13, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Brookfield Infrastructure (BIPC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $73.00 to $70.00. The current price Brookfield Infrastructure (BIPC) is trading at is $69.97, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
