Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions
Bioceres Crop Solutions Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ: BIOX) was reported by Roth Capital on October 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $21.00 expecting BIOX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 39.53% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ: BIOX) was provided by Roth Capital, and Bioceres Crop Solutions initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Bioceres Crop Solutions, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Bioceres Crop Solutions was filed on October 8, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 8, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $21.00. The current price Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX) is trading at is $15.05, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
