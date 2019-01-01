|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Boohoo Group (OTCEM: BHHOF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Boohoo Group.
The latest price target for Boohoo Group (OTCEM: BHHOF) was reported by Deutsche Bank on August 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BHHOF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Boohoo Group (OTCEM: BHHOF) is $1.635 last updated Tue Dec 28 2021 19:56:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Boohoo Group.
Boohoo Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Boohoo Group.
Boohoo Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.