Boohoo Group PLC is an online fashion retailer catering to young people in the UK and internationally. The company markets and retails its own-brand clothing and accessories through its website www.boohoo.com. Its brand includes boohoo, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, and Others. The company's geographical segment includes United Kingdom; Rest of Europe; USA and Rest of world. It derives a majority of revenue from the United Kingdom. Its product offering includes clothing, footwear, and related fashion accessories.

Boohoo Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Boohoo Group (BHHOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Boohoo Group (OTCEM: BHHOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Boohoo Group's (BHHOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Boohoo Group.

Q

What is the target price for Boohoo Group (BHHOF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Boohoo Group (OTCEM: BHHOF) was reported by Deutsche Bank on August 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BHHOF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Boohoo Group (BHHOF)?

A

The stock price for Boohoo Group (OTCEM: BHHOF) is $1.635 last updated Tue Dec 28 2021 19:56:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Boohoo Group (BHHOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Boohoo Group.

Q

When is Boohoo Group (OTCEM:BHHOF) reporting earnings?

A

Boohoo Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Boohoo Group (BHHOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Boohoo Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Boohoo Group (BHHOF) operate in?

A

Boohoo Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.