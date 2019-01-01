Boohoo Group (OTC:BHHOF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Boohoo Group
Boohoo Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Boohoo Group (OTCEM: BHHOF) was reported by Deutsche Bank on August 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting BHHOF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Boohoo Group (OTCEM: BHHOF) was provided by Deutsche Bank, and Boohoo Group initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Boohoo Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Boohoo Group was filed on August 25, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 25, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Boohoo Group (BHHOF) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Boohoo Group (BHHOF) is trading at is $0.85, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.