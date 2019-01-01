Benchmark Holdings (OTC:BHCCF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$39.2M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Benchmark Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Benchmark Holdings Questions & Answers
When is Benchmark Holdings (OTCPK:BHCCF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Benchmark Holdings
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Benchmark Holdings (OTCPK:BHCCF)?
There are no earnings for Benchmark Holdings
What were Benchmark Holdings’s (OTCPK:BHCCF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Benchmark Holdings
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.