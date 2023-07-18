AIM ImmunoTech And 2 Other Stocks Under $1 Insiders Are Buying

The Dow Jones closed higher by around 75 points on Monday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

AIM ImmunoTech

President and CEO Thomas K Equiels acquired a total of 16,950 shares an average price of $0.59. To acquire these shares, it cost around $10,000.50. What’s Happening: AIM ImmunoTech enrolled and dosed first subject in Phase 2 study evaluating Ampligen for the treatment of post-COVID conditions.

AIM ImmunoTech enrolled and dosed first subject in Phase 2 study evaluating Ampligen for the treatment of post-COVID conditions. What Martin Midstream Partners Does: AIM ImmunoTech Inc is an immuno-pharma company focused on research and development of therapeutics to treat immune disorders, viral and cancer diseases.

BrightRock Gold

: Chairman/CEO Mahmood Shahsavar Jamshidi acquired a total of 54,146 shares at an average price of $0.37. The insider spent around $19,872. What’s Happening : BrightRock Gold reported the completion of hyperspectral fly-over field work by SpecTIR at the Midnight Owl Lithium project.

: BrightRock Gold reported the completion of hyperspectral fly-over field work by SpecTIR at the Midnight Owl Lithium project. What BrightRock Gold Does: BrightRock Gold Corp operates in gold and silver industry in Ghana.

Better For You Wellness

: CEO Ian James acquired a total of 2,500 shares at an average price of $0.01. To acquire these shares, it cost around $28.75. What’s Happening : Better For You Wellness announced the launch of its soon-to-be-acquired Stephen James Curated Coffee Collection (SJCCC) at Kroger, the nation's largest grocer.

: Better For You Wellness announced the launch of its soon-to-be-acquired Stephen James Curated Coffee Collection (SJCCC) at Kroger, the nation's largest grocer. What Better For You Wellness Does: Better For You Wellness Inc is a developmental stage company. It seeks to acquire plant-based, better-for- you wellness brands, science, and services for Consumers and Retail

