Blackrock Municipal IT
(NYSE:BFK)
12.735
0.595[4.90%]
Last update: 12:21PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low12.25 - 12.74
52 Week High/Low11.17 - 15.92
Open / Close12.18 / -
Float / Outstanding45M / 45M
Vol / Avg.156.8K / 155.2K
Mkt Cap573.4M
P/E10.65
50d Avg. Price11.91
Div / Yield0.7/5.78%
Payout Ratio61.58
EPS-
Total Float45M

Blackrock Municipal IT (NYSE:BFK), Dividends

Blackrock Municipal IT issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Blackrock Municipal IT generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

6.01%

Annual Dividend

$0.7020

Last Dividend

May 16
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Blackrock Municipal IT Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Blackrock Municipal IT (BFK) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Blackrock Municipal IT. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.06 on June 1, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Blackrock Municipal IT (BFK) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Blackrock Municipal IT ($BFK) will be on June 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Blackrock Municipal IT (BFK) shares by May 16, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Blackrock Municipal IT (BFK) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Blackrock Municipal IT (BFK) will be on May 13, 2022 and will be $0.06

Q
What is the dividend yield for Blackrock Municipal IT (NYSE:BFK)?
A

Blackrock Municipal IT has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Blackrock Municipal IT (BFK) was $0.06 and was paid out next on June 1, 2022.

