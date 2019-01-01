Blackrock Municipal IT (NYSE:BFK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Blackrock Municipal IT
Blackrock Municipal IT Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Blackrock Municipal IT (NYSE: BFK) was reported by JP Morgan on August 14, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for $39.00 expecting BFK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 219.93% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Blackrock Municipal IT (NYSE: BFK) was provided by JP Morgan, and Blackrock Municipal IT maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Blackrock Municipal IT, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Blackrock Municipal IT was filed on August 14, 2015 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 14, 2016.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Blackrock Municipal IT (BFK) rating was a maintained with a price target of $35.00 to $39.00. The current price Blackrock Municipal IT (BFK) is trading at is $12.19, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
