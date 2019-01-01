ñol

Blackrock Municipal IT
(NYSE:BFK)
12.19
-0.09[-0.73%]
At close: Jun 7
12.18
-0.0100[-0.08%]
After Hours: 4:13PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low12.13 - 12.41
52 Week High/Low11.17 - 15.92
Open / Close12.27 / 12.19
Float / Outstanding45M / 45M
Vol / Avg.141.7K / 160.4K
Mkt Cap548.9M
P/E10.77
50d Avg. Price11.92
Div / Yield0.56/4.54%
Payout Ratio61.58
EPS-
Total Float45M

Blackrock Municipal IT (NYSE:BFK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Blackrock Municipal IT

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Blackrock Municipal IT Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Blackrock Municipal IT (BFK)?
A

The latest price target for Blackrock Municipal IT (NYSE: BFK) was reported by JP Morgan on August 14, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for $39.00 expecting BFK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 219.93% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Blackrock Municipal IT (BFK)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Blackrock Municipal IT (NYSE: BFK) was provided by JP Morgan, and Blackrock Municipal IT maintained their overweight rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Blackrock Municipal IT (BFK)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Blackrock Municipal IT, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Blackrock Municipal IT was filed on August 14, 2015 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 14, 2016.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Blackrock Municipal IT (BFK) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Blackrock Municipal IT (BFK) rating was a maintained with a price target of $35.00 to $39.00. The current price Blackrock Municipal IT (BFK) is trading at is $12.19, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

