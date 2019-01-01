ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Beijing North Star Co
(OTCPK:BEIJF)
0.11
00
Last update: 12:11PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.11 - 0.18
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 3.4B
Vol / Avg.- / 0.6K
Mkt Cap370.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.12
Div / Yield0/1.38%
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.01
Total Float-

Beijing North Star Co (OTC:BEIJF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Beijing North Star Co reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$2.3B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Beijing North Star Co using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Beijing North Star Co Questions & Answers

Q
When is Beijing North Star Co (OTCPK:BEIJF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Beijing North Star Co

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Beijing North Star Co (OTCPK:BEIJF)?
A

There are no earnings for Beijing North Star Co

Q
What were Beijing North Star Co’s (OTCPK:BEIJF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Beijing North Star Co

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.