QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Becton, Dickinson
(NYSE:BDX)
253.40
1.24[0.49%]
Last update: 11:11AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low251.81 - 253.85
52 Week High/Low235.13 - 280.62
Open / Close253.53 / -
Float / Outstanding284.4M / 285.1M
Vol / Avg.152.3K / 1.2M
Mkt Cap72.2B
P/E39.71
50d Avg. Price259.8
Div / Yield3.48/1.38%
Payout Ratio53.54
EPS1.51
Total Float284.4M

Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), Dividends

Becton, Dickinson issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Becton, Dickinson generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.34%

Annual Dividend

$3.48

Last Dividend

Mar 10

Next Dividend

Jun 8
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Becton, Dickinson Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Becton, Dickinson (BDX) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on April 26, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 8, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Becton, Dickinson (BDX) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Becton, Dickinson ($BDX) will be on June 30, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Becton, Dickinson (BDX) shares by June 9, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Becton, Dickinson (BDX) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Becton, Dickinson (BDX) will be on June 8, 2022 and will be $0.87

Q
What is the dividend yield for Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX)?
A

The most current yield for Becton, Dickinson (BDX) is 1.35% and is payable next on June 30, 2022

