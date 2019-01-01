ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Boliden
(OTCPK:BDNNY)
80.98
00
Last update: 3:32PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low61.51 - 108.2
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 136.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 5.9K
Mkt Cap11.1B
P/E10.37
50d Avg. Price92.04
Div / Yield5.22/6.45%
Payout Ratio15.68
EPS29.02
Total Float-

Boliden (OTC:BDNNY), Dividends

Boliden issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Boliden generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Boliden Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Boliden (BDNNY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Boliden.

Q
What date did I need to own Boliden (BDNNY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Boliden.

Q
How much per share is the next Boliden (BDNNY) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Boliden (BDNNY) will be on May 4, 2012 and will be $0.79

Q
What is the dividend yield for Boliden (OTCPK:BDNNY)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Boliden.

Browse dividends on all stocks.