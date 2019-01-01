Boliden (OTC:BDNNY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Boliden
No Data
Boliden Questions & Answers
What is the target price for Boliden (BDNNY)?
There is no price target for Boliden
What is the most recent analyst rating for Boliden (BDNNY)?
There is no analyst for Boliden
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Boliden (BDNNY)?
There is no next analyst rating for Boliden
Is the Analyst Rating Boliden (BDNNY) correct?
There is no next analyst rating for Boliden
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.