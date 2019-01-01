ñol

Black Diamond Gr
(OTCPK:BDIMF)
3.15
00
Last update: 1:39PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low2.58 - 4.18
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 59.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 3.2K
Mkt Cap187.6M
P/E11.19
50d Avg. Price3.64
Div / Yield0.05/1.48%
Payout Ratio7.64
EPS0.07
Total Float-

Black Diamond Gr (OTC:BDIMF), Dividends

Black Diamond Gr issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Black Diamond Gr generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Annual Dividend

$0.96

Last Dividend

Apr 30, 2015
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Black Diamond Gr Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Black Diamond Gr (BDIMF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Black Diamond Gr. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.08 on May 15, 2015.

Q
What date did I need to own Black Diamond Gr (BDIMF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Black Diamond Gr (BDIMF). The last dividend payout was on May 15, 2015 and was $0.08

Q
How much per share is the next Black Diamond Gr (BDIMF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Black Diamond Gr (BDIMF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.08 on May 15, 2015

Q
What is the dividend yield for Black Diamond Gr (OTCPK:BDIMF)?
A

Black Diamond Gr has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Black Diamond Gr (BDIMF) was $0.08 and was paid out next on May 15, 2015.

