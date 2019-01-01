Black Diamond Gr (OTC:BDIMF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Black Diamond Gr
Black Diamond Gr Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Black Diamond Gr (OTCPK: BDIMF) was reported by CIBC on May 12, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for $39.00 expecting BDIMF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1040.35% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Black Diamond Gr (OTCPK: BDIMF) was provided by CIBC, and Black Diamond Gr maintained their sector perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Black Diamond Gr, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Black Diamond Gr was filed on May 12, 2014 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 12, 2015.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Black Diamond Gr (BDIMF) rating was a maintained with a price target of $38.00 to $39.00. The current price Black Diamond Gr (BDIMF) is trading at is $3.42, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
