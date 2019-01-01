QQQ
Black Diamond Group Ltd rents and sells space rental solutions and modular workforce accommodations to business customers in Canada, the United States and Australia. The company also provides specialized field rentals to the oil and gas industries of Canada and the United States. Besides, Black Diamond Group provides turnkey lodging services, as well as a host of related services that include transportation, installation, dismantling, repairs, maintenance, and ancillary field equipment rentals. From its locations, the company serves multiple sectors including oil and gas, mining, power, construction, engineering, military, government, and education. Black Diamond Group has two core business units: Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions.

Black Diamond Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Black Diamond Group (BDIMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Black Diamond Group (OTCPK: BDIMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Black Diamond Group's (BDIMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Black Diamond Group.

Q

What is the target price for Black Diamond Group (BDIMF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Black Diamond Group (OTCPK: BDIMF) was reported by CIBC on May 12, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for 39.00 expecting BDIMF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1016.10% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Black Diamond Group (BDIMF)?

A

The stock price for Black Diamond Group (OTCPK: BDIMF) is $3.4943 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:07:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Black Diamond Group (BDIMF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 15, 2015 to stockholders of record on April 28, 2015.

Q

When is Black Diamond Group (OTCPK:BDIMF) reporting earnings?

A

Black Diamond Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Black Diamond Group (BDIMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Black Diamond Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Black Diamond Group (BDIMF) operate in?

A

Black Diamond Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.