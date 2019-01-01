ñol

Bancorp 34
(OTCQB:BCTF)
14.35
4.29[42.64%]
Last update: 9:50AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low11.94 - 17
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding2.1M / 2.5M
Vol / Avg.14.5K / 1.7K
Mkt Cap36.2M
P/E11.57
50d Avg. Price15.39
Div / Yield0.24/1.67%
Payout Ratio16.13
EPS0.24
Total Float-

Bancorp 34 (OTC:BCTF), Dividends

Bancorp 34 issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Bancorp 34 generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.86%

Annual Dividend

$0.28

Last Dividend

May 13
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Bancorp 34 Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Bancorp 34 (BCTF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bancorp 34. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.07 on May 27, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Bancorp 34 (BCTF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Bancorp 34 ($BCTF) will be on May 27, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Bancorp 34 (BCTF) shares by May 13, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Bancorp 34 (BCTF) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Bancorp 34 (BCTF) will be on May 12, 2022 and will be $0.07

Q
What is the dividend yield for Bancorp 34 (OTCQB:BCTF)?
A

Bancorp 34 has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Bancorp 34 (BCTF) was $0.07 and was paid out next on May 27, 2022.

