Bancorp 34
(OTCQB:BCTF)
14.35
4.29[42.64%]
Last update: 9:50AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low11.94 - 17
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding2.1M / 2.5M
Vol / Avg.14.5K / 1.7K
Mkt Cap36.2M
P/E11.57
50d Avg. Price15.39
Div / Yield0.24/1.67%
Payout Ratio16.13
EPS0.24
Total Float-

Bancorp 34 (OTC:BCTF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Bancorp 34 reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$4.7M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Bancorp 34 using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Bancorp 34 Questions & Answers

Q
When is Bancorp 34 (OTCQB:BCTF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Bancorp 34

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Bancorp 34 (OTCQB:BCTF)?
A

There are no earnings for Bancorp 34

Q
What were Bancorp 34’s (OTCQB:BCTF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Bancorp 34

