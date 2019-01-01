QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.3K
Div / Yield
0.22/1.35%
52 Wk
11.4 - 17
Mkt Cap
51M
Payout Ratio
33.9
Open
-
P/E
27.54
EPS
0.24
Shares
3.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Bancorp 34 Inc provides a variety of banking services to individuals and businesses through its branches. Its products and services are demand deposits, certificates of deposits, savings and money market accounts, commercial loans, real estate mortgage loans and credit and merchant cards and e-banking. The bank operates banking centers in Alamogordo, Las Cruces, New Mexico, Scottsdale, Arizona, and Peoria.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bancorp 34 Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bancorp 34 (BCTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bancorp 34 (OTCQB: BCTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bancorp 34's (BCTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bancorp 34.

Q

What is the target price for Bancorp 34 (BCTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bancorp 34

Q

Current Stock Price for Bancorp 34 (BCTF)?

A

The stock price for Bancorp 34 (OTCQB: BCTF) is $16.25 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:58:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bancorp 34 (BCTF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 26, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is Bancorp 34 (OTCQB:BCTF) reporting earnings?

A

Bancorp 34 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bancorp 34 (BCTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bancorp 34.

Q

What sector and industry does Bancorp 34 (BCTF) operate in?

A

Bancorp 34 is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.