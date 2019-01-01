|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Bancorp 34 (OTCQB: BCTF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Bancorp 34.
There is no analysis for Bancorp 34
The stock price for Bancorp 34 (OTCQB: BCTF) is $16.25 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:58:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 26, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.
Bancorp 34 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Bancorp 34.
Bancorp 34 is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.