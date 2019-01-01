ñol

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin
(NASDAQ:BCOW)
9.9153
-0.0247[-0.25%]
Last update: 9:40AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low9.92 - 9.92
52 Week High/Low9.86 - 15.99
Open / Close9.92 / -
Float / Outstanding6.2M / 6.4M
Vol / Avg.0.1K / 5.3K
Mkt Cap63.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price10.65
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float6.2M

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW), Dividends

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (BCOW) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin.

Q
What date did I need to own 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (BCOW) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin.

Q
How much per share is the next 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (BCOW) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin.

Q
What is the dividend yield for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin.

