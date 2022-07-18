Vertical Aerospace, Babcock Explore New Applications For VX4 Aircraft

by

Vertical Aerospace Ltd EVTL has partnered with Babcock International Group Plc BCKIF , the aerospace, defense, and security company, to explore new applications for its VX4 eVTOL aircraft.

has partnered with , the aerospace, defense, and security company, to explore new applications for its VX4 eVTOL aircraft. Vertical and Babcock will set up a Joint Working Group (JWG) to explore how to use the VX4 in new applications such as aerial Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and cargo transportation.

The partnership will also see the two companies working on developing modular MRO capabilities to enable cost-effective maintenance of the aircraft in both remote and challenging environments.

Price Action: EVTL shares are trading higher by 9.06% at $5.45 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.