Vertical Aerospace, Babcock Explore New Applications For VX4 Aircraft

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
July 18, 2022 11:48 AM | 1 min read
  • Vertical Aerospace Ltd EVTL has partnered with Babcock International Group Plc BCKIF, the aerospace, defense, and security company, to explore new applications for its VX4 eVTOL aircraft.
  • Vertical and Babcock will set up a Joint Working Group (JWG) to explore how to use the VX4 in new applications such as aerial Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and cargo transportation.
  • The partnership will also see the two companies working on developing modular MRO capabilities to enable cost-effective maintenance of the aircraft in both remote and challenging environments.
  • Price Action: EVTL shares are trading higher by 9.06% at $5.45 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksContractsSmall Cap