Vertical Aerospace, Babcock Explore New Applications For VX4 Aircraft

- Vertical Aerospace Ltd EVTL has partnered with Babcock International Group Plc BCKIF, the aerospace, defense, and security company, to explore new applications for its VX4 eVTOL aircraft.
- Vertical and Babcock will set up a Joint Working Group (JWG) to explore how to use the VX4 in new applications such as aerial Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and cargo transportation.
- The partnership will also see the two companies working on developing modular MRO capabilities to enable cost-effective maintenance of the aircraft in both remote and challenging environments.
- Price Action: EVTL shares are trading higher by 9.06% at $5.45 on the last check Monday.
