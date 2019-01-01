QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/12.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6 - 12
Mkt Cap
227M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.18
Shares
19.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
BBX Capital Inc is a diversified holding company. Its principal investments include BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin and BBX Sweet Holdings.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

BBX Capital Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BBX Capital (BBXIA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BBX Capital (OTCQX: BBXIA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BBX Capital's (BBXIA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BBX Capital.

Q

What is the target price for BBX Capital (BBXIA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BBX Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for BBX Capital (BBXIA)?

A

The stock price for BBX Capital (OTCQX: BBXIA) is $11.75 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:55:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BBX Capital (BBXIA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BBX Capital.

Q

When is BBX Capital (OTCQX:BBXIA) reporting earnings?

A

BBX Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BBX Capital (BBXIA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BBX Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does BBX Capital (BBXIA) operate in?

A

BBX Capital is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.