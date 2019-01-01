BBX Capital (OTC:BBXIA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for BBX Capital
No Data
BBX Capital Questions & Answers
What is the target price for BBX Capital (BBXIA)?
There is no price target for BBX Capital
What is the most recent analyst rating for BBX Capital (BBXIA)?
There is no analyst for BBX Capital
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for BBX Capital (BBXIA)?
There is no next analyst rating for BBX Capital
Is the Analyst Rating BBX Capital (BBXIA) correct?
There is no next analyst rating for BBX Capital
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.