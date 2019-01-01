BB Biotech (OTC:BBAGF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)
$113.1M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of BB Biotech using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
BB Biotech Questions & Answers
When is BB Biotech (OTCEM:BBAGF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for BB Biotech
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for BB Biotech (OTCEM:BBAGF)?
There are no earnings for BB Biotech
What were BB Biotech’s (OTCEM:BBAGF) revenues?
There are no earnings for BB Biotech
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.