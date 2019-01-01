Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 6
EPS
$-0.250
Quarterly Revenue
$23M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$2.6B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Liberty Braves Group using advanced sorting and filters.
Liberty Braves Group Questions & Answers
When is Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) reporting earnings?
Liberty Braves Group (BATRA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 5, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 6, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)?
The Actual EPS was $-1.13, which missed the estimate of $-0.07.
What were Liberty Braves Group’s (NASDAQ:BATRA) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $16M, which missed the estimate of $35M.
