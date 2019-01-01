Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Liberty Braves Group
Liberty Braves Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ: BATRA) was reported by Benchmark on May 8, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $28.00 expecting BATRA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.91% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ: BATRA) was provided by Benchmark, and Liberty Braves Group maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Liberty Braves Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Liberty Braves Group was filed on May 8, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 8, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Liberty Braves Group (BATRA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $35.00 to $28.00. The current price Liberty Braves Group (BATRA) is trading at is $26.69, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
