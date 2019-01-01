QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/67.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.13
Mkt Cap
18.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
196.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Baru Gold Corp is an Indonesian-based Canadian mineral exploration company. The company is building a new gold production facility in Indonesia. It is a junior gold developer with NI43-101 gold resources. Its projects include the Sangihe Gold project and the Miwah Project.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Baru Gold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Baru Gold (BARUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Baru Gold (OTCQB: BARUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Baru Gold's (BARUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Baru Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Baru Gold (BARUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Baru Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Baru Gold (BARUF)?

A

The stock price for Baru Gold (OTCQB: BARUF) is $0.0953 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:48:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Baru Gold (BARUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Baru Gold.

Q

When is Baru Gold (OTCQB:BARUF) reporting earnings?

A

Baru Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Baru Gold (BARUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Baru Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Baru Gold (BARUF) operate in?

A

Baru Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.