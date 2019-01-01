ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Baru Gold
(OTCQB:BARUF)
0.0512
00
At close: May 24
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.04 - 0.1
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 196.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 62.3K
Mkt Cap10.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.06
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Baru Gold (OTC:BARUF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Baru Gold reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Baru Gold using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Baru Gold Questions & Answers

Q
When is Baru Gold (OTCQB:BARUF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Baru Gold

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Baru Gold (OTCQB:BARUF)?
A

There are no earnings for Baru Gold

Q
What were Baru Gold’s (OTCQB:BARUF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Baru Gold

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.