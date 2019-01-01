QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/25.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.16 - 0.32
Mkt Cap
14.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
64.9M
Outstanding
Aztec Minerals Corp is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of large mineral deposits. Its core asset is the prospective Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property in Sonora, Mexico and the second project is the district-scale historic Tombstone properties in Arizona. It has one operating segment, being Mineral Exploration, with assets located in Canada, Mexico and U.S.A.

Aztec Minerals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aztec Minerals (AZZTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aztec Minerals (OTCQB: AZZTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Aztec Minerals's (AZZTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aztec Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Aztec Minerals (AZZTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aztec Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Aztec Minerals (AZZTF)?

A

The stock price for Aztec Minerals (OTCQB: AZZTF) is $0.21917 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:43:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aztec Minerals (AZZTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aztec Minerals.

Q

When is Aztec Minerals (OTCQB:AZZTF) reporting earnings?

A

Aztec Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aztec Minerals (AZZTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aztec Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Aztec Minerals (AZZTF) operate in?

A

Aztec Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.