Will This Dry Eye Rapid Test Prove To Be A Rapid Success?

During the last few years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the term “rapid test” conjures images of overlong cotton swabs reaching heretofore untouched corners of nasal cavities.

In reality, rapid tests aid doctors and medical professionals of all stripes in making proper and on-the-spot diagnoses of myriad conditions.

Companies like Siemens Healthineers ADR SMMNY and Abbott Laboratories ABT have provided billions of rapid tests to help the world curb the spread of COVID-19, generating billions of dollars in revenue for the companies in the process.

Regardless of the ailment, testing and diagnostics is a reportedly very profitable business — especially when tests are easy and fast to administer.

The biotech firm AXIM Biotechnologies Inc. AXIM reports that it has developed fast, point-of-care tests to help eye doctors detect dry eye syndrome, a big issue in today’s world. It is important to differentiate from simple allergies for proper care and treatment. Up to this point, testing was a much slower and involved process, delaying proper diagnosis and causing prolonged suffering in patients.

AXIM says it has delivered a Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-cleared rapid test that doesn’t require much tearing to work, which makes it easy to administer.

Bites By The Numbers:

The test is completed in just eight minutes.

The dry eye market is expected to reach $6.1 billion by 2024.

20 million people in the U.S. have dry eye syndrome.

AXIM looks to deliver these tests to U.S. doctors, who are eligible for Medicare (CMS) and insurance reimbursement and hopefully will provide relief for millions of Americans suffering from chronic ailments.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Featured photo by v2osk on Unsplash