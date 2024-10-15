Awakn Partners With University Of Nottingham For Preclinical Testing Of Psychoactive Therapy

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. AWKNF, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, has announced a new partnership with the University of Nottingham to conduct in vivo testing of its aminoindane new chemical entity as part of its preclinical program. This research will explore the therapeutic potential of Awakn’s aminoindane, or psychoactive, series in enhancing social cognition and pro-social behaviors, particularly for trauma-related mental health disorders such as PTSD.

The study, led by Dr. Madeleine King, an expert in behavioral neuroscience, will utilize rodent models to evaluate the compound’s efficacy through the Social Transmission of Food Preferences test. Results from the trial are expected by the end of 2024. This partnership follows Awakn's recent collaboration with Eurofins Discovery for in vitro pharmacology testing of the same aminoindane series, marking significant progress in Awakn’s research and development pipeline.

Anthony Tennyson, CEO of Awakn Life Sciences, emphasized the significance of the partnership: "We believe this novel aminoindane has the potential to revolutionize mental health treatment, offering a safer alternative for trauma-related disorders such as PTSD.”

Cover image made with AI