Pineapple Financial And 2 Other Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

The Dow Jones index closed higher by around 99 points on Wednesday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company’s prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga’s insider transactions platform.

Augusta Gold

Executive Chairman Richard W Warke bought a total of 15,000 shares at an average price of $0.56. To acquire these shares, it cost around $8,400. What's Happening: On June 28, Augusta Gold announced a loan extension.

On June 28, Augusta Gold announced a loan extension. What Augusta Gold Does: Augusta Gold Corp is an exploration-stage company. The company is primarily engaged in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates Bullfrog Project, located in Beatty town of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Stemtech

Director Charles Stuart Arnold acquired a total of 25,000 shares at an average price of $0.05. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1,250. What's Happening: On April 2, Stemtech announced Darryl V. Green to Direct Company Rebranding Project.

On April 2, Stemtech announced Darryl V. Green to Direct Company Rebranding Project. What Stemtech Does: Stemtech Corp is a nutraceutical company. Its products enhance and support the work of the body’s stem cells by releasing more stem cells, helping to circulate them in the blood and migrate them into tissues, where perform their daily function of renewal for optimal health.

Pineapple Financial

COO Kendall Leo Marin acquired a total of 4,000 shares at an average price of $1.01. The insider spent around $4,029 to buy those shares. What's Happening: On July 16, Pineapple Financial posted downbeat quarterly results.

On July 16, Pineapple Financial posted downbeat quarterly results. What Pineapple Financial Does: Pineapple Financial Inc is a Canada-based mortgage technology and brokerage company that provides mortgage brokerage services and technology solutions to Canadian mortgage agents, brokers, sub-brokers, brokerages, and consumers.

