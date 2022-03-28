One Of America's Oldest Industries Adopts Brand-New Air Compression Technology

Photo by Jakon Cotton on Unsplash

Tilla-Bay Farms purchased a Carnot® Compressor for its robotic milking operation from Carnot Compression Inc., an up-and-coming operator of air compression solutions.

“Carnot Compression is commercializing its innovative technology in a compressor industry that has not seen true innovation in decades,” said Carnot CEO Todd Thompson. “It was a natural fit to do so alongside Tilla-Bay, a farm in Oregon that has a 100-plus-year tradition of innovation in the dairy industry.”

With the recent sale, Carnot Compression reports that it joins operators like Ingersoll Rand Inc. IR and Atlas Copco ATLKY in providing industrial-grade technology to the dairy industry. According to the company, the Carnot ™ Compressor’s unique qualities make it a perfect candidate for niche industries, and the Carnot management team is targeting these industries for further expansion.

The Carnot Compressor: A-Grade Air Compression?

Carnot states that the Carnot™ Compressor employs a proprietary process to compress air in a manner that reduces operational costs by up to 20%. Carnot’s isothermal approach ensures that – unlike competing machines – heat is efficiently captured from the compression process, and the machine’s design simplifies the compression system into a single moving part.

According to Carnot, over 12% of the U.S. industrial sector’s electrical consumption goes to powering air compressors, and electricity makes up 76% of the cost of an air compressor in a 10-year lifetime. Additionally, Carnot’s air compressor runs completely oil-free, which can further reduce operating costs.

The Carnot Compressor’s minimal moving parts are meant to reduce service costs, increase operating time, and lengthen the life of the machine. Its oil-free feature is reportedly essential in scientific laboratories, manufacturing, automotive painting, food and beverage, and several other industries that require sanitized air compression solutions.

Carnot’s emergence in the dairy industry is part of the company’s strategic decision to target niche industries and help them dramatically cut costs. Current oil-free air compressors in the 10 horsepower range sell for upwards of $17,000. A more reliable, longer operating life compressor could enhance the return on investment for automation equipment in the dairy industry.

“After our market entry, we believe that a successful operating history and low maintenance costs will enable us to build customer loyalty and expand our market share,” Carnot says.

