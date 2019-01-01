Atico Mining Corp is engaged in copper-gold mining and related activities. Its activities include the exploration, development, extraction, and processing in Colombia and the acquisition, exploration and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company has an operating mine in Colombia. Some of the projects of the company are El Roble mine and La Plata. The geographic segments of the group are Canada, Colombia, Ecuador and others. It earns revenue from contracts with customers related to its metals concentrate sales.