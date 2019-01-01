QQQ
Range
0.25 - 0.28
Vol / Avg.
95.6K/74.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.77
Mkt Cap
16.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.28
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
60.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Oct 4, 2021, 11:18AM
Alpha Metaverse Technologies Inc is an Esports company with a core focus on competitive social gaming. Its principal business is the operation of a dedicated online Esports arena and platform in North America and worldwide, designed and created to help Gamers achieve a sense of competition while gaming on a social platform.

Alpha Metaverse Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alpha Metaverse (APETF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alpha Metaverse (OTCPK: APETF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Alpha Metaverse's (APETF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alpha Metaverse.

Q

What is the target price for Alpha Metaverse (APETF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alpha Metaverse

Q

Current Stock Price for Alpha Metaverse (APETF)?

A

The stock price for Alpha Metaverse (OTCPK: APETF) is $0.2664 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:48:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alpha Metaverse (APETF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alpha Metaverse.

Q

When is Alpha Metaverse (OTCPK:APETF) reporting earnings?

A

Alpha Metaverse does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alpha Metaverse (APETF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alpha Metaverse.

Q

What sector and industry does Alpha Metaverse (APETF) operate in?

A

Alpha Metaverse is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.