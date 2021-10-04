Esports Partners With Alpha Tech To Design Computer Vision For Automated Scoring
- Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ: GMBL) subsidiary EEG Labs has signed a partnership with Alpha Esports Tech Inc (OTC: APETF) to develop a new computer vision tech system.
- The tech system will allow Alpha Tech's online platform, GamerzArena, to conduct automated scoring for popular games such as Call of Duty and Fortnite.
- The new technology will also make tournament results being available instantly on the leaderboards on GamerzArena.
- EEG Labs will also deploy its computer vision tech to extract data from additional sources and contests to optimize content plans for Alpha Tech.
- Price Action: GMBL shares are trading lower by 2.46% at $6.63 on the last check Monday.
